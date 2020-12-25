Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SES shares. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$2.56 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$452.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

