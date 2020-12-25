Sei Investments Co. Acquires 32,880 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.56 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

