Sei Investments Co. Buys 84,307 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Tapestry worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 45,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

