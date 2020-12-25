Sei Investments Co. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,971 shares of company stock worth $22,912,454 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

