Sei Investments Co. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 1,724,011 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,347,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,736,000 after buying an additional 1,299,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 602,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 301,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELY. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.30 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

