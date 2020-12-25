Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,751,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.55.

SNOW stock opened at $323.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.81. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

