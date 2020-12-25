Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Momo worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Momo by 13.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Momo by 863.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 241,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Momo by 467.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the second quarter worth about $317,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.