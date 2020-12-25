Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,707 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $132.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

