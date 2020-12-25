Semux (SEM) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Semux has a market capitalization of $195,371.05 and approximately $5,786.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00010734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001469 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003523 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

