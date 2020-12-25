Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Up 50.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares shot up 50.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. 47,745,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,763% from the average session volume of 2,562,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

