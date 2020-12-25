Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 67,070 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 90,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 145,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SRG stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

