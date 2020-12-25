Seth Rudnick Sells 18,974 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $385,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seth Rudnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Seth Rudnick sold 546 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Seth Rudnick sold 13,161 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $265,720.59.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Seth Rudnick sold 520 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $10,446.80.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.60 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The company has a market cap of $745.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

