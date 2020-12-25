Shift (SHIFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Shift has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

