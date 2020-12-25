Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 81,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 151,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.