Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu Sells 8,333 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$72,497.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$536,502.90.

TSE SVM opened at C$8.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.92. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

