Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.
SAMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.
SAMG opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.
About Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
