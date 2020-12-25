Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

SAMG opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

