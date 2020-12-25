Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

