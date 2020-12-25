Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.24

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $9.35. Sims shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 866 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

