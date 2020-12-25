SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $42.10 million and $525,852.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00318725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029409 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,792,236 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

