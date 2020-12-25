Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Hits $953,045.99

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $953,045.99 and $102,874.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00133051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00668583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00162025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00358320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00098001 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars.

