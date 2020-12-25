SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to post sales of $180.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.80 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $196.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $652.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $853.26 million, with estimates ranging from $831.08 million to $875.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.18 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on SDC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

SDC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,955. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after purchasing an additional 422,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,970 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 15.1% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,398,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 183,894 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

