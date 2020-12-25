Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.65

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and traded as high as $25.32. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

