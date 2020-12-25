Soverain (SOVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5,966.17

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Soverain has a total market cap of $5,966.17 and approximately $70.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Soverain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00135458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00683703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00139547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00063949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00100041 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile