SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.75

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $7.00. SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 44,317 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.60.

About SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

