SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.22 and last traded at $74.73. Approximately 5,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

