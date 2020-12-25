SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Shares Down 0.5%

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $46.14. 5,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 2,156.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter.

