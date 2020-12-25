Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.