Spendcoin Market Capitalization Hits $9.57 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00135458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00683703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00139547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00063949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00100041 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

