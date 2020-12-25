Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Trading Down 7.2%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $51.48. 857,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 545,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $2,262,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $81,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,551 shares of company stock worth $10,823,831 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

