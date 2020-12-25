Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 39,145 Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 29.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

