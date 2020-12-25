Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 126,093 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,093 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth $2,633,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 23.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Brink’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BCO stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -283.28 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.