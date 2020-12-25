Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.67 ($0.88).

A number of brokerages have commented on SGC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC raised Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Also, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($3,018.03). Insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,000 over the last quarter.

SGC traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 77.55 ($1.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,774. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £427.13 million and a PE ratio of -28.72.

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

