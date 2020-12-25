State Street Corp Invests $2.32 Million in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

State Street Corp bought a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,831,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XP by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 302,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of XP by 28.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period.

Get XP alerts:

XP stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.