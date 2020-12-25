StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. Equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. StealthGas comprises about 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned about 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

