Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $342.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.30 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $414.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 99.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Steven Madden by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Steven Madden by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 229,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

