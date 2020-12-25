Stifel Nicolaus Increases Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to $22.50

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

