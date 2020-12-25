Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 553% compared to the typical volume of 110 call options.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,093,000 after buying an additional 661,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.