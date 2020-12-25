Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,339% compared to the average volume of 156 call options.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,110 in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 459,351 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 230,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $25.66 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.