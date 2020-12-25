Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 913,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 923,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 102.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 424,210 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

