Streamr (DATA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.50 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Streamr has a total market cap of $25.07 million and $1.50 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00324093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,329,898 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

