Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Trading Up 5%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s share price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 363,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 455,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $181.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

