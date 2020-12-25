Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FireEye were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in FireEye by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in FireEye by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,809 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FireEye by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,650 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 24,435 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Truist lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,191 shares of company stock worth $3,709,911 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

