Strs Ohio Buys 1,751 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primerica were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 213,068 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.43.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

