Strs Ohio Has $951,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,869,000 after buying an additional 3,327,517 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alcoa by 32.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $7,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

