Strs Ohio Invests $1.01 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Penumbra by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,934,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,596,102. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $187.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

