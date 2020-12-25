Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Big Lots worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

