Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 135.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

