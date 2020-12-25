Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $31.41 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $626.10 or 0.02537337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 638,091,794 coins and its circulating supply is 301,778,313 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

