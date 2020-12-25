Super Zero (SERO) Price Tops $0.0928

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00049374 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002317 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020128 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004595 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003462 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

