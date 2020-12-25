Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

